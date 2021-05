The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced a road closure for next week.

Sonora Rd will be closed between Boggs Rd and Norfield Rd on Monday, May 24, 2021, from 8:30am – 2:30pm.

Traffic should utilize SR 93 (Adamsville Rd) and Norfield Rd as a detour route. Crews will be replacing a crossover culvert under the roadway.