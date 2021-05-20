Porto player investigated over COVID-19 test result

Sports
Associated Press26

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese authorities conducted a search and seizure operation at facilities owned by Porto on Thursday in an investigation related to a player’s COVID-19 test result.

Porto said authorities were at the club’s headquarters and training center seeking more information about the test result of a first-team player.

The club did not name the player or give any other details.

Portuguese media said authorities suspect that a player traveled abroad in January despite having tested positive for the coronavirus.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Eni Aluko relishes chance to build a new team in Los Angeles

Associated Press

Jaguars TE Farrell, a 5th-round pick, signs rookie contract

Associated Press

Head of volleyball body targeted by Brazilian fraud probe

Associated Press