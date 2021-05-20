OSHP Discusses Summer Driving Safety

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- As more people venture out for the summer season, traffic becomes more congested leading to more accidents.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 426 traffic fatalities have occurred in the state this year. Last year, 329 fatalities were recorded.

“We’re coming out of a pandemic, people are getting onto the roads and we also have Memorial Day coming up and there’s going to be holidays throughout the summer where we just need to make sure we’re looking out for each other, driving safely on the roadways, following speed limits, having our seatbelts on and just looking out for each other,” OSHP Trooper Brice Nihiser said.

Throughout the summer, the OSHP has a few projects and initiatives that they are going to be working on to provide extra safety to travelers. They have an upcoming click it or ticket campaign as well as motorcycle awareness month.

“From Memorial Day to Labor Day, it’s the 100 deadliest days of summer. Statistically, we see that as the period of time where we’re going to see the most fatalities throughout the year. That’s why we need to be out there making sure everyone is driving safe and that’s why everyone else needs to make sure they’re driving safe as well,” Nihiser said.

The Highway Patrol reminds everyone to always drive sober, wear your seatbelt, don’t drive distracted and make sure you’re looking out for others.