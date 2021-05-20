Muskingum County to see no Emergence in Cicadas this year

Local News
Natalie Comer102

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Cicadas are starting to appear as the weather warms up, however, Muskingum County will not see an emergence until 2033.

The brood that’s emerging this year will be seen in the north western part of Ohio, over the Indiana border and down to Cincinnati. The far western part of Licking County may see a little bit of them.

“It’s not something that we have to worry about here in East Central Ohio this year… I think there’s 12 or 13 different broods that are stretched across the Eastern United States. So,  Ohio really the majority of it is in three. There is a small portion in north eastern Ohio that has another portion of brood that come there from Pennsylvania. They only emerge every 17 years,” Muskingum Soil and Water Forest and Agriculture Specialist Robert Boehle said.

When cicadas do emerge, they tend to stick around in high places and on tall structures. Despite the cicadas’ loud noises and annoyance, they are harmless and are usually around for just a few weeks.

“They’re not a concern. They’re not a danger. Your dog eating them isn’t going to hurt anything. They’re just another protein source,” Boehle said.

The Muskingum County’s last cicada emergence was in 2016.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

Rush Limbaugh Show to no longer air on WHIZ Radio

Natalie Comer

OSHP Discusses Summer Driving Safety

Natalie Comer

County Commissioners meet to discuss Final Project for new Dog Warden Facility

Natalie Comer