Interim Director Named for Muskingum County Center for Seniors

An interim director has been named for the Muskingum County Center for Seniors.

Executive Director Ann Combs is currently on a health related leave of absence.

Muskingum County Community Foundation Board of Trustee Chairman James McDonald says former Muskingum County Children’s Services Executive Director David Boyer has accepted the position at the Senior Center for the next six months.

McDonald says Boyer has a wealth of experience in management, team building, fund raising and community relations. McDonald says “our top priority is to resume the wonderful services we offered to seniors prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will soon announce our progressive reopening plan, based on federal, state and local guidelines, particularly for seniors who have received their vaccines.”