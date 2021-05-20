County Commissioners meet to discuss Final Project for new Dog Warden Facility

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The County Commissioners met with the Muskingum County Engineer Office project engineer to discuss the finalized project of the new Dog Warden Facility.

The new facility is located behind the Muskingum County Juvenile Court. Right now, the project is coming down the home stretch and is almost finished.

“They’re just doing some punch list items now, some final things. We did a final walk through yesterday, noticed some things that needed to be finished up or changed. Once we get the final perimeter fence installed, they should be able to start moving out there,” Muskingum County Engineer project manager Shawn Johnson said.

Putting the fence in was the last big decision. With the new facility being so close to the Juvenile Court, a lot of factors had to be considered.

“Between the two facilities, we thought it would be safer to have a buffer zone in between the existing fence to keep the animals and the other facility separated so there are no accidents or issues,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the project is estimated to be finished within two weeks but it could be sooner.