Updated on Thursday, May 20th 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 86°.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a low temperature of 58°.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 86°.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a low temperature of 58°.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 84°.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a low temperature near 60°.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a warmer high temperature of 87°.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a low temperature near 63°.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high temperature of 84°. Chance of isolated showers/storms 40%.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a low temperature near 64°. Chance of isolated showers/storms 40% mainly before 8PM.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a warmer high temperature of 87°. Chance of isolated showers/storms 30%.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a low temperature of 65°. Chance of isolated showers/storms 30%.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 84°. Chance of showers/storms 60%.
DISCUSSION:
A stubborn ridge is sitting over the central part of the United States. This is preventing a lot of rain making cloud formation and allowing for unseasonable warmth. Summer-like conditions will dominate the near future with high dewpoints and daytime temperatures. By the beginning of next week, the ridge will weaken and eventually dissipate, resulting in rain chances returning to the forecast with the heat remaining.
Thanks for tuning in,
-Gunnar
Connect with me:
Twitter: @GunnarConsolWx
Facebook: Meteorologist Gunnar Consol
E-Mail: gconsol@whizmediagroup.com