THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 86°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a low temperature of 58°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 86°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a low temperature of 58°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 84°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a low temperature near 60°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a warmer high temperature of 87°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a low temperature near 63°.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high temperature of 84°. Chance of isolated showers/storms 40%.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a low temperature near 64°. Chance of isolated showers/storms 40% mainly before 8PM.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a warmer high temperature of 87°. Chance of isolated showers/storms 30%.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a low temperature of 65°. Chance of isolated showers/storms 30%.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 84°. Chance of showers/storms 60%.