Zanesville Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol says an area man died from injuries in a weekend motorcycle crash. Sergeant Jeff Jirles says 39-year-old Chad Maziar of Zanesville died Tuesday at Grant Hospital in Columbus. State Troopers responded to the crash Friday at 9:00 p.m. on Highland Road in Falls Township. Jirles says Maziar drove his Harley Davidson off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. A passenger on the motorcycle, 41-year-old Jennifer Brennan, also of Zanesville, was injured and taken to Genesis Hospital. The patrol says neither person were wearing safety helmets. Jirles says alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

