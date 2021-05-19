Two Vehicle Accident Closes State Route 146 near Dillon Lake

Local News Stories
George Hiotis72

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle accident. 

It happened Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. on State Route 146 near Dillion Lake. 

Seargent Jeff Jirles says 78-year-old Raymond Dodson of Zanesville was traveling east on SR 146 when 72-Year-old Josephine Depue, also of Zanesville, turned left in front of Dodson.  Jirles says the two collided near the entrance to the Dillon boat ramp.  Dodson was ejected from his Jeep and was seriously injured.  Depue was also injured and both drivers were transported to Genesis Hospital.

  State Route 146 was closed for an hour as a result of the crash.  The incident remains under investigation.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

#19 Philo shocks top seeded River View in sectional final

Chase Fisher

Guernsey County Sheriff issues warning about phone scam

Carolyn Fleegle

Fatal motorcycle accident in Licking County

Carolyn Fleegle