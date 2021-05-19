Sheriff Lutz: Deceased Male Identified as Travis Robbins

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz Wednesday released the identity of the deceased male that was located off of Dresden Road on Friday May 14th.

The Sheriff said it is Travis Robbins, who’s last known address was 3135 4th Street, Trinway. Robbins was reported missing by family members on December 18, 2020 after not being heard from for four days. Lutz did not release the cause of death, but the case is considered a “suspicious investigation.”

More details will be provided when they become available.