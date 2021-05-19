Port Authority Discusses Upcoming Projects in the Community

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met this morning to discuss projects happening and approaching in Muskingum County.

At the moment, specific projects can’t be released. However, the projects will be benefiting the community in many ways.

“I think that our recruitment efforts here, you know we’re trying to recruit companies that will raise the bar for Muskingum County. I think that is very important as we go out and recruit companies to come into Muskingum County,” Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Executive Director Matt Abbott said.

Abbott said coming out of the post Covid pandemic, he’s seeing more people re-enter the workforce and is hopeful for that to continue.

“Muskingum County has been one where we receive a lot of our workforce, not only from the residents here but the residents in surrounding counties. We hope that trend continues to provide our companies with the skill and labor force that they need to have success,” Abbott said.

Abbott added that the location of Muskingum County has been beneficial when it comes to logistic companies because of the location of interstate 70. One of the goals of the Port Authority is keeping companies in the area and working to help enhance the growth in those companies.