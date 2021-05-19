Fatal Motorcycle Accident

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 2200 block of Fallsburg Road. The sheriff’s department said their technical crash investigation team is looking into the single vehicle crash that claimed the life of 54-year-old Jefferson Davis, of Newark.

Officials said a preliminary investigation indicates Davis was traveling south on Fallsburg road, lost control of the motorcycle while going around a curve and ran off the right side of the roadway.

