Updated on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 85°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 57°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. THURSDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible throughout the day. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 86°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. FRIDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 87°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 62°. SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°. SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 64°. SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°. SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 62°. MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°. MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 64°. TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L1 – is located north of Kansas City, MO with a minimum central pressure of 1012 mb. Extending eastwards into central Illinois and then down into northern Kentucky is the warm front associated with L1. Some rain showers and thunderstorms have been present on both sides of the frontal boundary, with even a few small rain showers developing across southern Ohio this afternoon. Further to the north, in the Canadian Prairies sits another area of low pressure – L2 – which is located in central Saskatchewan with a minimum central pressure of 997 mb. Extending southwestwards from L2 into Montana is a cold front, whilst the warm front for L2 is making it’s way through northern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. Meanwhile, a large area of high pressure is positioned off the Virginia coast with a maximum central pressure of 1029 mb.

As we head through the evening hours, the warm frontal boundary will likely slowly move up towards the Ohio River. Partly cloudy skies will likely give way to mostly clear skies by the late evening, and the winds will likely become calm as well. Because of the presence of the frontal boundary, I went ahead and continued the possibility of a lone rain shower or weak thunderstorm throughout the evening and overnight. Muggy conditions are likely across our region, with overnight lows dropping down to around 52° – 56°, and maybe a few degrees lower up around Cambridge and Lancaster. As well, areas of patchy fog will be possible overnight, especially towards sunrise.

For Wednesday, I am expecting that a stray rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible during the morning hours. Afternoon heating may allow there to be some instability which will likely be enough to support the development of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in our region – especially west of Zanesville. Highs will also climb upwards of 83° – 87°, with dew point values possibly reaching into the upper-50s. Partly cloudy skies will also be around, especially during the afternoon hours.

Any isolated rain showers and thunderstorms that do manage to develop on Wednesday Afternoon will likely quickly away during the early evening hours. However, some activity may be present way off to our west, and thus I am keeping the possibility of a stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible in our forecast for the time being. Otherwise, muggy conditions will likely be around for Wednesday Night with overnight lows dropping down to around 55° – 59°.

The large upper level ridge – with it’s associated upper level high over the Deep South – will completely take control of our regional weather as we head into the day on Friday. Southwest winds around 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon may be enough to mix the air to allow for our temperatures to rise upwards of 85° – 89° during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will be the main theme during the afternoon hours.

The upper level ridge remains in place across our region as we head into the weekend, however a weak disturbance on Saturday may try to allow for a slight chance of a rain shower or thunderstorm. Additional precipitation probabilities will be around as we head into Sunday. The frontal boundary to our north will begin to drop southwards into the Upper Great Lakes and Upper Midwest region as the upper level high begins to erode away.

The frontal boundary may approach our region as we start of next work week, and with this will come a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. However, at this time, it does not appear likely that the frontal boundary will pass through our region, instead it will likely move back to the north as a warm front, which will likely allow for the heat to continue into the middle part of next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com