ZPD: Searching for Male Who is Exposing Himself

The Zanesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male who has been exposing himself.

Detective Sergeant Phil Michel says between March 23rd through May 15th nine incidents have been reported to police.

The incidents occurred in the late evening and early morning hours in the Van Horn, Linden, Euclid and Greenwood Avenues area as well as Market and Orchard Streets, Hamline Avenue and Alice Street.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the individual is asked to contact Detective James Devoll (740) 455-0707 or the Zanesville Police Department as (740) 455-0700.