Zanesville Woman Pleads Guilty in Shooting Death

George Hiotis80

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says a Zanesville woman pleads guilty in connection to the death of an area woman. 

20-year-old Tristaney Baker appeared before Common Pleas Judge Mark Fleegle Monday and entered the plea to two counts of aggravated murder with a firearm specification, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and possession of criminal tools. 

Zanesville Police say on April 27th, 23-year-old Jayla Wyatt was shot multiple times by Baker in her downtown Zanesville apartment at 46 South Sixth Street.  Police say she fled the scene in a car driven by 23-year-old Devin McKnelly of Thornville. 

Both were later arrested in Columbus. McKnelly is charged with obstructing justice.  A sentencing date for Baker has not been set.

