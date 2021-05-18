Zanesville Woman Pleads Guilty in Shooting Death

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says a Zanesville woman pleads guilty in connection to the death of an area woman.

20-year-old Tristaney Baker appeared before Common Pleas Judge Mark Fleegle Monday and entered the plea to two counts of aggravated murder with a firearm specification, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and possession of criminal tools.

Zanesville Police say on April 27th, 23-year-old Jayla Wyatt was shot multiple times by Baker in her downtown Zanesville apartment at 46 South Sixth Street. Police say she fled the scene in a car driven by 23-year-old Devin McKnelly of Thornville.

Both were later arrested in Columbus. McKnelly is charged with obstructing justice. A sentencing date for Baker has not been set.