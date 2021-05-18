Yankees SS Torres cleared after positive COVID-19 test

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gleyber Torres could be back in the New York Yankees lineup as early as Wednesday, a week after the fully vaccinated shortstop tested positive for COVID-19.

Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Torres had been cleared by Major League Baseball’s joint committee and was already en route to Texas to rejoin the team. The shortstop could potentially be activated Wednesday.

Asymptomatic vaccinated people can be cleared to return if they test negative twice.

Torres was the only player among nine total positives within the Yankees traveling party since last week, which included three coaches and five staffers. Boone said Torres is the only one in that group cleared to return.

The shortstop had been quarantining in Tampa, where he worked out Monday and Tuesday before before heading to Texas.

Torres tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and having previously contracted the coronavirus during the offseason. The three coaches and four of the traveling staffers were also breakthrough positives, meaning they tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.

