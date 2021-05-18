Torino’s draw at Lazio earns vital point to avoid relegation

ROME (AP) — Torino ensured it will remain in Serie A next season after playing Lazio to a 0-0 draw that also confirmed Benevento’s relegation on Tuesday.

Lazio top scorer Ciro Immobile hit the post in an 84th-minute penalty and Manuel Lazzari’s header late in injury time also hit the woodwork. The match had been rescheduled from earlier this season due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Torino now holds a four-point lead over 18th-place Benevento with one game remaining. Benevento, Crotone and Parma will play in the second division next season.

