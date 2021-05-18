Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN DIEGO
|-250
|Colorado
|+208
|San Francisco
|-113
|at
|CINCINNATI
|-102
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-125
|Miami
|+110
|at ATLANTA
|-125
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+100
|Washington
|-142
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+127
|at ST. LOUIS
|-215
|Pittsburgh
|+183
|at LA Dodgers
|-357
|Arizona
|+250
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|-140
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+130
|Tampa Bay
|-120
|at
|BALTIMORE
|-105
|N.Y. Yankees
|-196
|at
|TEXAS
|+150
|at LA ANGELS
|-156
|Cleveland
|+125
|at TORONTO
|-121
|Boston
|+110
|Houston
|-105
|at
|OAKLAND
|-105
|at SEATTLE
|-125
|Detroit
|+115
|Interleague
|Milwaukee
|-160
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+150
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MEMPHIS
|4
|(222)
|San
|Antonio
|at LA LAKERS
|4½
|(219½)
|Golden
|State
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CALGARY
|-156
|Vancouver
|+128
|at BOSTON
|-166
|Washington
|+141
|at CAROLINA
|-192
|Nashville
|+161
|at EDMONTON
|-154
|Winnipeg
|+131
|at COLORADO
|-318
|St.
|Louis
|+251
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Please follow and like us: