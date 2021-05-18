Pearl House to be completed by March 2022

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Pearl House of Zanesville is in the works and is looking to be completed by March 2022.

Currently, the progress is in the beginning. If you drive by the property you will see the concrete stairwell being built. By the end of the month, construction will take place on the buildings framing.

“I’ve been told by the contractors that once we get to that point, you’re going to see a lot of activity for about the next nine months… It’s an exciting project because we’re going to have individuals with families who are in recovery from addiction. They will have a safe supporting place to live,” Muskingum Behavioral Health Executive Director Steve Carrel said.

The Pearl House will have 34 apartments including one, two and three bedrooms. There will be no limit on the stay. Rent will be based on the individuals income level. Muskingum Behavioral Health offers a few recovery houses now where individuals are on waiting lists to get in.

“Housing gives people an opportunity to not worry about a lot of life. When you don’t have to worry about where am I going to sleep tonight, where are my kids going to sleep tonight, where am I going to be… The four apartments we have for men, I’ve had men actually walk in and start to tear up because they have never lived in anything that nice, and those are modest apartments. They’re not luxury by any means,” Carrel said.

Carrel hopes those who are recovering and living in a safe household will help out in the community, start getting jobs and getting their families back together

You can find the Pearl House construction at the corner of South and Third Streets.