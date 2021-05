LICKING COUNTY, Ohio–The Licking County Sheriffs Office is investigating a motorcycle accident that claimed the life of a Newark man.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Fallsburg Road.

Authorities said 54-year-old Jefferson Davis was travelling south on Fallsburg Road when he lost control of his motorcycle while going around a curve and went off the right side of the roadway.



The accident remains under investigation.