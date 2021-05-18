Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Gamble has been named the Muskingum County Dog Warden Pet of the Week.

He arrived at the dog warden about two months ago. He is an older terrier-mix and was an owner release.

“He’s manageable, he’s very manageable walking. I don’t think there would be any problem with anybody being able to walk him,” Dog Warden volunteer Doug McQuaid said.

Gamble enjoys everyone, but a family that would work and be active with him would be most beneficial. He is dog selective and the kennel isn’t sure how he is with cats. If you’re interested in Gamble, you would have to bring in your pets to meet him.

“I would say someone that would be willing to take him for a walk everyday. He seems to like walking a lot. That’s one of his big things. Like I said, he loves to be loved on,” McQuaid said.

Gamble is also neutered. Those interested can call the dog warden to schedule an appointment with him.

With warmer weather approaching, the dog warden reminds everyone with pets to make sure your animals have plenty of water. Be sure dogs aren’t left in the heat too much and they have shade.