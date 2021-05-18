Updated on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT

: Isolated Shower/Storm. Partly Sunny. Warm. High 78°

NIGHT: Stray Shower/Storm. Partly Cloudy. Mild. Low 55°

: Stray Shower/Storm. Partly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 81°

DISCUSSION:

Another warm day across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 this afternoon, under partly sunny skies. An isolated shower/storm chance will be with us, mainly during the mid to late afternoon.

A stray shower/storm chance will linger into the first half of the overnight, with otherwise partly cloudy skies across the region. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s for overnight lows.

We will see more warmth as we head into the middle and end of the work week. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 by Thursday and Friday, along with more sunshine and humidity.

The weekend will feature more sunshine to start off, but more cloud cover will filter in for the day on Sunday into Monday, along with shower and storm chances, especially by Monday. Temperatures will remain into the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday, but will drop off a touch, into the mid 80s by Monday!

Have a Great Tuesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com