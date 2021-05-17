Tuesday’s Time Schedule

Sports
Associated Press30
All Times EDT
Tuesday, May 18
MLB

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 9 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Tampa Bay at Florida, 8 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

WNBA

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Madrigal, Mendick homer as White Sox pound Twins 16-4

Associated Press

Giants get 6 shutout innings from Webb, beat Reds 6-3

Associated Press

Marchand scores in OT, Bruins beat Capitals to even series

Associated Press