Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press20
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -123 San Francisco +108
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Miami OFF
at ATLANTA OFF N.Y Mets OFF
Washington -109 at CHICAGO CUBS -104
at ST. LOUIS -134 Pittsburgh +117
at LA DODGERS OFF Arizona OFF
at SAN DIEGO -198 Colorado +171
American League
Tampa Bay -150 at BALTIMORE +133
at TORONTO -140 Boston +125
Chicago White Sox -108 at MINNESOTA -105
N.Y. Yankees -163 at TEXAS +148
at L.A. ANGELS -141 Cleveland +128
at OAKLAND -114 Houston -102
at SEATTLE -123 Detroit +108
Interleague
at KANSAS CITY OFF Milwaukee OFF
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 3 (228) Charlotte
at BOSTON 2 (232½) Washington
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Calgary -133 at VANCOUVER +111
at PITTSBURGH -136 NY Islanders +114
Tampa Bay -130 at FLORIDA +109
at VEGAS -165 Minnesota +141

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Rookie Edwards makes himself room in top trio for T-wolves

Associated Press

Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

Associated Press

Bulls look to future after frustrating, promising season

Associated Press