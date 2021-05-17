Russian swimmer Kolesnikov improves 50 back world record

Sports
Associated Press32

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov improved his own world record in the 50-meter backstroke Monday.

The 20-year-old Kolesnikov touched in 23.93 seconds during the semifinals of the European Championship. That was 0.07 quicker than his previous mark set at the last Euros in Glasgow three years ago.

The 50 back is not an Olympic event.

The final is scheduled for Tuesday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Broncos’ Kleine highest-ranking female scouting exec in NFL

Associated Press

LeBron vs. Steph: A play-in game will be a superstar tussle

Associated Press

Canucks’ Jake Virtanen accused in lawsuit of sexual assault

Associated Press