New York takes on Crosby and the Penguins

New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-3, first in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -136, Islanders +114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh take on New York. Crosby ranks 10th in the league with 62 points, scoring 24 goals and recording 38 assists.

The Penguins are 37-16-3 against East Division teams. Pittsburgh ranks second in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Crosby with 24.

The Islanders are 32-17-7 against the rest of their division. New York averages 2.7 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Ross Johnston leads them averaging 0.7.

In their last meeting on March 29, Pittsburgh won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby leads the Penguins with 62 points, scoring 24 goals and collecting 38 assists. Jeff Carter has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 45 points, scoring 17 goals and adding 28 assists. Anthony Beauvillier has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 2.4 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Islanders: 3-4-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Evan Rodrigues: day to day (lower body), Michael Matheson: out (upper-body).

Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.