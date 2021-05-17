Genesis HealthCare Offering COVID-19 Vaccines to Those 12 and Older

Genesis HealthCare System is now offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people ages 12 and older. Appointments are available the week of May 17. A parent or guardian will need to accompany children ages 12-15. The vaccinations will be given at the Genesis COVID-19 Vaccination Center (the former Elder Beerman store) at Colony Square Mall, 3575 Maple Ave., Zanesville.

There are two options to sign up. The first is our online scheduling tool at genesishcs.org/vaccine where people can pick from available dates and times to receive the vaccine at the Genesis COVID-19 Vaccination Center. The center offers convenient hours, including some evenings and weekends. Those who do not have internet access or need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 740-297-8610.

The vaccine is also available for free at Genesis Primary Care offices to anyone ages 18 and older. It is not necessary to be an established patient. Call any Genesis Primary Care office to make an appointment. Those who need to find a Genesis Primary Care doctor can call Genesis OneCall at 740-455-7500 or visit genesishcs.org.

Northside Pharmacies are offering walk-in clinics beginning Monday, May 17 for those 18 and older at locations in Zanesville, Cambridge, Roseville, Somerset, Maysville and New Concord. For dates and times of the walk-in clinics at Northside locations, visit northsiderx.com/vaccines or genesishcs.org/vaccine.