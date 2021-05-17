Updated on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Few Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Warm. High 72°

TONIGHT: Few Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Mild. Low 52°

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Isolated Shower/Storm. Warmer. High 79°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy start to the new work week across SE Ohio. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible, as a warm front moves into the region. Most of the rain will fall during the afternoon into this evening. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s today.

Shower and storm chances will begin to taper off during the first half of the overnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy otherwise, with lows in the lower 50s.

An isolated shower/storm chance will return on Tuesday across the region. Skies will be partly sunny otherwise, along with more warmth, as highs climb into the upper 70s to near 80!

More heat builds into the region as we wrap up the week, as highs climb into the mid to upper 80s by Wednesday into the weekend. Dry weather looks to accompany the heat, along with more sunshine as we end the week. An isolated shower/storm chance returns on Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com