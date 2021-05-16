Rescuers gather to round up rabbits found in city park

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Officials say animal shelter workers and volunteers worked over the weekend to round up dozens of domesticated rabbits left in an Ohio park.

Middletown city spokesperson Shelby Quinlivan said rescuers recovered 33 rabbits from Smith Park as of Saturday evening, and no deceased animals were found.

Several rescue organizations and individuals took to social media Saturday afternoon as people gathered to search for the animals.

Volunteer Lisa Owney told the Cincinnati Enquirer that she came to the park at 8 a.m. Saturday after hearing about the domesticated rabbits. She was still there through the evening as groups of people and six different animal shelters worked to catch the animals.

“Oh, they’re fast. We’ve used nets, we’ve used our bare hands. We’ve had people diving to the brush,” Owney said.

The exact number of rabbits apparently left in the park was unclear. Officials said a dozen more rabbits were removed from a home, and a woman is to face abandonment charges. Organizers said there were plans to set up trail cameras to monitor the area for more rabbits.