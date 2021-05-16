NBA Playoff Glance

Sports
Associated Press34
All Times Eastern
PLAY-IN
Times TBA
Play-in First Round
Eastern Conference
Tuesday, May 18

Charlotte at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston 9 p.m.

Western Conference
Wednesday, May 19

San Antonio at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Play-in Second Round
Eastern Conference
Thursday, May 20

Indiana-Charlotte winner at Boston-Washington loser, 8 p.m.

Western Conference
Friday, May 21

San Antonio-Memphis winner at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, TBD

FIRST ROUND
