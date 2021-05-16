NBA Playoff Glance

|All Times Eastern
|PLAY-IN
|Times TBA
|Play-in First Round
|Eastern Conference
|Tuesday, May 18
Charlotte at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Boston 9 p.m.
|Western Conference
|Wednesday, May 19
San Antonio at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
|Play-in Second Round
|Eastern Conference
|Thursday, May 20
Indiana-Charlotte winner at Boston-Washington loser, 8 p.m.
|Western Conference
|Friday, May 21
San Antonio-Memphis winner at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, TBD
|FIRST ROUND
