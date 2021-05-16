Anderson scheduled to start for Philadelphia against Toronto

Philadelphia Phillies (21-19, second in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (21-17, third in the AL East)

Dunedin; Sunday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Chase Anderson (2-3, 5.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -163, Phillies +143; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Philadelphia will face off on Sunday.

The Blue Jays are 8-5 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 53 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with 10 homers.

The Phillies are 8-13 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .376 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .571.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 4-0. Travis Bergen earned his second victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Toronto. Aaron Nola registered his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 28 RBIs and is batting .275.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 19 extra base hits and 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .261 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (undisclosed), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Rafael Dolis: (right calf), Anthony Castro: (forearm), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), George Springer: (quad), Joe Panik: (calf), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (left elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Roman Quinn: (finger), Matt Joyce: (calf), Bryce Harper: (shoulder), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.