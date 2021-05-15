Randle leads Knicks past Hornets in OT, tie Atlanta for 4th

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 33 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, and led an overtime surge that sent the New York Knicks past the Charlotte Hornets 118-109 on Saturday.

Reggie Bullock added 17 points for the Knicks, who improved to 40-31 and moved into a tie with the idle Atlanta Hawks for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Miles Bridges had 30 points and Devonte Graham added 25 for the Hornets, who have lost four straight games.

New York led by 17 points with 7:45 left in the third quarter before the Hawks went on a run capped by Bridges’ windmill dunk to cut their deficit to 89-86.

Charlotte opened the final quarter with a 7-0 run, highlighted by Graham’s 3-pointer for a 93-89 lead.

New York scored seven straight points to go up 104-101 on Randle’s jumper. Charlotte’s Terry Rozier made a free throw with 2:09 left and had a layup with 37 seconds remaining that made it 104-all.

Randle put the Knicks ahead in overtime 106-104 with a pair of free throws and then assisted on the next three baskets during 9-0 run, setting up Alec Burks’ layup with 1:31 left in the extra period that made it 112-106.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Cody Zeller had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds … Jalen McDaniel chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Knicks: Derrick Rose had 15 points in 25 minutes after missing his previous game with a sore ankle.

HOME COURT ADVANTAGE

The Hornets announced Saturday seating capacity at Spectrum Center will increase to as many as 12,000 fans, or 60%, for any possible play-in games and first-round games that the team could host in the NBA playoffs. Capacity for previous games was set at 25%.

BRIDGING THE GAP

Bridges was cleared from the NBA’s heath and safety protocols and returned to the Charlotte lineup after missing six games. The Hornets were 2-4 while Bridges was in the COVID-19 protocols.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Charlotte concludes the regular season with a trip to Washington on Sunday.

Knicks: Welcome the Boston Celtics on Sunday for their last game of the regular season.

