Pittsburgh hosts New York after shutout win

New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-3, first in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -130, Islanders +109; over/under is 5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the New York Islanders after the Penguins shut out Buffalo 1-0. Maxime Lagace earned the victory in the net for Pittsburgh after recording 29 saves.

The Penguins are 37-16-3 against opponents from the East Division. Pittsburgh ranks second in the league recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.9 assists.

The Islanders are 32-17-7 against East Division teams. New York averages only 2.7 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Ross Johnston leads the team averaging 0.7.

Pittsburgh took down New York 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on March 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 24 goals, adding 38 assists and recording 62 points. Jeff Carter has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with a plus-15 in 55 games this season. Josh Bailey has seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 2.4 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Islanders: 3-4-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Evan Rodrigues: day to day (lower body), Michael Matheson: out (upper-body).

Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.