Canton Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that 35-year-old Andrew Kent, of Canton was arrested Tuesday for suspected trafficking in drugs.

Authorities said that Kent was stopped by Deputy Will Poling on Interstate 77 after he observed an equipment violation and criminal indicators. After a records check it was found Kent’s driving privileges were suspended.

A sheriff’s K9 indicated to the odor of illegal drugs in the suspects vehicle and a search took place. Authorities said they found several bags of methamphetamine, a glass jar of suspected liquid methamphetamine, a glass jar of suspected heroin, a bag containing suspected heroin, a loaded syringe of suspected methamphetamine, a clear bag of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Kent was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs and driving under OVI suspension. He was arraigned in Noble County Court and bond was set at $100,000.