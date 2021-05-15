Braves’ Anderson has no-hitter through 6 innings vs Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson has pitched six no-hit innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Anderson has thrown 93 pitches, striking out four and walking four.

The 23-year-old righty was backed by the Braves defense when they turned a crisp double play to end the sixth.

The Braves lead 4-0.

Anderson began the game a 2-1 record in seven starts this season.

