Travel trouble knocks Chilton out of Indy Grand Prix field

Associated Press27

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — British driver Max Chilton will not race in Saturday’s Indy Grand Prix because he couldn’t travel back to the United States from England.

The team remains hopeful Chilton will drive in the Indianapolis 500 on May 30.

Chilton started the first two races of the IndyCar season, finishing 20th at Alabama and 24th at St. Petersburg in the No. 59 Chevrolet.

Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indy 500 winner, had the fastest car in Friday’s first practice session.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

