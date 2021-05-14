Slumping Cubs look to stop 3-game losing streak against Tigers

Chicago Cubs (17-19, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (13-24, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (3-3, 0.00 ERA) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-5, 5.67 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +125, Cubs -144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Tigers are 8-10 in home games in 2020. Detroit has hit 34 home runs as a team this season. Wilson Ramos leads them with six, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The Cubs have gone 4-11 away from home. Chicago has slugged .393 this season. Kris Bryant leads the team with a .650 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akil Baddoo leads the Tigers with 12 extra base hits and is batting .207.

Javier Baez ranks second on the Cubs with eight home runs and is batting .252.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cubs: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.11 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Wilson Ramos: (lumbar spine strain), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Cubs: Dan Winkler: (triceps), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (thumb), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Ian Happ: (rib), Nico Hoerner: (forearm), Kris Bryant: (undisclosed), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.