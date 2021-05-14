MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Apollo has been named the Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week.

Apollo was brought to the shelter about two months ago as a stray cat. He has one eye, but it doesn’t stop him from being a playful, friendly cat.

“His eye actually popped out of its socket. We assumed he got injured, maybe got into a cat fight. That was the only visible wound he had, so he went to surgery that same week and we removed his eye,” animal care manager Rebecca Hunt said.

He doesn’t mind other animals and would get along with anyone who will love him. Since his time at the shelter, he has adapted very well. He is approximately two to three years old and is neutered, up to date on his vaccines and microchipped.

“He just sits tight, like he waited for his food this morning. He was very patient so he just kind of sits there and he likes to watch and he’s very curious. He’ll sit, hang out, watch and see what’s going on before he interacts. He is a lot of fun,” Hunt said.

If you’re interested in meeting or adopting Apollo, you can fill out an application on the Animal Shelter Societies website. The shelter is looking for donations in bleach, laundry detergent and K-9 pill pockets.