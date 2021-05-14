Military Antique Show to be held Saturday at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The National Road Military Antique Show will be held at the Veteran’s Complex on the Muskingum County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the public is welcome to visit the show and check out militaria from all eras. Vendors will be there to sell and display a variety of military collectibles.

“Every collector, every dealer is its own museum in a way. Everybody is interested in preserving stuff, that’s why they collect it. The historical interest of course kind of reinforces that,” Event Manager Mike Willey said.

The National Road Military Antique show is very new.

Willey is part of the Ohio Valley Military Society, one of the oldest and largest Militaria collector’s organizations. The Society hosts several shows a year in the Ohio Valley, which gave Willey the idea to plan an antique show locally.

“We wanted to give the dealers and people the opportunity to get together and do what we like to do and it’s always good to get into new areas and meet new people. Networking is a benefit. Everybody has been really enthusiastic about it,” Willey said.

Admission is $5, with children 12 or under admitted free.

For more information, you can visit the National Road Military Antique’s website or find them on Facebook.