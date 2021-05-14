Military Antique Show to be held Saturday at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds

Local News
Natalie Comer117

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The National Road Military Antique Show will be held at the Veteran’s Complex on the Muskingum County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the public is welcome to visit the show and check out militaria from all eras. Vendors will be there to sell and display a variety of military collectibles.

“Every collector, every dealer is its own museum in a way. Everybody is interested in preserving stuff, that’s why they collect it. The historical interest of course kind of reinforces that,” Event Manager Mike Willey said.

The National Road Military Antique show is very new. 

Willey is part of the Ohio Valley Military Society, one of the oldest and largest Militaria collector’s organizations. The Society hosts several shows a year in the Ohio Valley, which gave Willey the idea to plan an antique show locally.

“We wanted to give the dealers and people the opportunity to get together and do what we like to do and it’s always good to get into new areas and meet new people. Networking is a benefit. Everybody has been really enthusiastic about it,” Willey said.

Admission is $5, with children 12 or under admitted free.

For more information, you can visit the National Road Military Antique’s website or find them on Facebook.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

Food Truck Rally, Car Show set for Saturday at Zane’s Landing

Natalie Comer

Pet of the Week

Natalie Comer

New Urgent Care to open in Zanesville

Natalie Comer