LaVine and the Bulls visit the Nets

Chicago Bulls (30-40, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (46-24, second in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls take on the Brooklyn Nets. LaVine currently ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 27.4 points per game.

The Nets are 24-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 21-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Bulls are 20-20 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 111.7 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Nets defeated the Bulls 115-107 in their last meeting on May 11. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 21 points, and LaVine paced Chicago scoring 41 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden leads the Nets with 11.0 assists and scores 25.1 points per game. Blake Griffin is shooting 55.0% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 27.4 points while adding 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Coby White is averaging 5.8 assists and 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 119.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, six steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 44.9% shooting.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 106.3 points, 46.9 rebounds, 27 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points on 45.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: day to day (hip), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Chris Chiozza: out (hand), Kyrie Irving: day to day (face).

Bulls: Daniel Theis: out (hip), Troy Brown Jr.: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.