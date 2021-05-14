Governor DeWine: Ohio to Stop Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

Governor DeWine Thursday announced that the administration will inform the U.S. Department of Labor that Ohio intends to stop participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program on June 26, 2021.

“When the program was put in place, it was a lifeline for many Americans at a time when the only weapon we had in fighting the virus was through social distancing, masking, and sanitization,” said Governor DeWine. “This is no longer the case as we now have an abundant supply of vaccines.”

The FPUC program gave states funding to offer enhanced unemployment benefits, including an additional $600, and now an additional $300.

“As companies around the globe begin to expand and make new investments coming out of the pandemic, the ability to provide a workforce is emerging as the primary factor in their decisions,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “States that can favorably respond are going to win the jobs that will employ people for years to come.”

S