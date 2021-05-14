Former Titans employee sues, claims fired over positive test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee Titans employee is suing the NFL franchise for firing him after he was told to quarantine for a positive COVID-19 test in violation of federal law.

Paul Miller says in the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Tennessee that he tested positive for COVID-19 on or around Nov. 11 and was told to quarantine. But Miller alleges he was called on or around Nov. 20, 2020, and told he was being fired.

“We are reviewing the complaint, but can’t comment further on pending litigation at this time,” the Titans said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Miller had been hired in October 2019 as a sports field assistant helping prepare practice and game fields during the regular season while also helping with special teams and running backs during practices and helping with equipment during practices and games.

The lawsuit alleges the Titans violated both the Family Medical Leave Act and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which requires qualifying employees get paid sick leave for two weeks, by firing an employee on sick leave. Miller’s lawsuit says he was a qualified employee because he was told to quarantine.

Miller wants his job back along with his seniority level and back pay along with damages and attorneys’ fees. He also wants to stop the Titans from discriminating against any employee on the basis of disability.

