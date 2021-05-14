Food Truck Rally, Car Show set for Saturday at Zane’s Landing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zanesville Jaycees is hosting its food truck rally at Zane’s Landing tomorrow.

16 different food trucks will be there from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event is family friendly and open to the public. Kids activities, games and bounce houses will be available as well.

“It’s not food you get every time here in Zanesville. We can’t just go on Maple Avenue and get that or any moms pop places, you don’t get that. It’s a lot of different people from different areas, and different perspectives on food, taste and how they interpret them and bringing them to Zanesville,” Jaycees Media Chair Josh Tisonyai said.

In addition to the food truck rally, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Tye Taylors Chop Shop are having a car show at Zane’s Landing. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., and the show is from noon to 3 p.m.

“It’s nice to have the weather breaking, people are getting out of school and just bringing more people together safely of course under all the guidelines and everything like that. It’s a rally point for people where they can celebrate food, have fun and actually get out for the first time in a really long time and people need that right now for sure,” Tisonyai said.

A variety of vendors will be available tomorrow, from pizza to BBQ to sweets. All the proceeds will be going back towards the community.