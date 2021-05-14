Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia takes on Orlando

Orlando Magic (21-49, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (47-23, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers host the Orlando Magic.

The 76ers are 29-11 against conference opponents. Philadelphia is 7-3 in one-possession games.

The Magic have gone 13-27 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 10-28 record against opponents above .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 116-92 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 21 points, and Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Green leads the 76ers averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 9.5 points per game while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Embiid is averaging 20.9 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Cole Anthony ranks third on the Magic averaging 12.4 points while adding 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. R.J. Hampton is averaging 5.9 rebounds and 13.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 114.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 10.3 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points on 43.8% shooting.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 101.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 45.9% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Matisse Thybulle: out (hand).

Magic: Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (back), Chuma Okeke: out (ankle), Mohamed Bamba: out (illness), James Ennis III: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.