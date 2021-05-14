Updated on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 69°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Chilly. Low 42°

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower. Touch Warmer. High 71°

DISCUSSION:

We will end the work week on a mostly sunny note, with temperatures closer to average, as highs top off around 70 this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear once again tonight, with lows dropping into the low to mid 40s.

As we head into the weekend, more cloud cover will begin to build in Saturday afternoon into the day on Sunday. A stray shower will be possible late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. More shower chances will be possible Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will top off into the lower 70s on Saturday, but will be slightly cooler on Sunday.

As we head into the new work week, more warmth and rain will move into the region. Best chance for showers and storms will be on Monday, but the chance will linger into the middle of the week. The majority of the week does not look like a complete washout, but the threat for rain/storms will be there. Temperatures will be much warmer as the week progresses. Highs will top off in the lower 70s on Monday, but will be in the lower 80s by Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com