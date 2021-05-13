Police: Ohio man charged with murder in death of infant son

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an Ohio man on murder and other charges in the death of his 3-week-old son last year, according to police officials.

Police in Willoughby outside Cleveland issued a statement Wednesday that said 30-year-old William Beasley had been arrested and was being held in the Lake County Jail.

It is not clear whether Beasley has an attorney yet who can speak for him.

According to police, firefighters responded to a call about an infant having trouble breathing last May and rushed the child to a nearby hospital. The infant was transferred to a pediatric intensive care unit in Cleveland and died a week later.

Hospital personnel reported having found signs the child had possibly been abused, police said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office in Cleveland ruled the infant’s death a homicide.

Beasley also is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, endangering children and felonious assault.