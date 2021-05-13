One Injured in Accident

One person was injured following an accident Thursday morning in Coshocton County.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Andy McElroy, of Coshocton, was traveling east on State Route 541 near Township Road 80 when the accident took place around 5:30am.

Deputies said McElroy lost control went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment before overturning several times. Officials reported he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was flown by medical helicopter to OSU Wexner Medical Center for his injuries. His condition is unknown. The accident remains under investigation.