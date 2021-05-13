Null Sentenced in Common Pleas Court

A Mount Vernon woman was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Alexander Anderson.

Judge Daniel Padden handed down the sentence in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court. Last month a jury found Katelan Null guilty of three charges including complicity to murder, complicity to involuntary manslaughter and complicity to felonious assault.

Authorities said on August 23, 2020 a woman called the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office reporting her friend had been shot. The shooting took place on Zion Road in Kimbolton a rural part of the county. When deputies arrived on the scene they located Anderson, of Newark, deceased.