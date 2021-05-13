Cops: Knife-wielding man shot, wounded by sheriff’s deputy

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A man armed with a knife was shot and wounded by a sheriff’s deputy in a northeastern Ohio home after he lunged at officers who were attempting to arrest him on outstanding warrants, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Wednesday morning in Ravenna, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies were granted permission to enter the home and soon found the man in the basement.

The man then pulled a knife and refused the deputies repeated commands to drop it, authorities said. He then lunged at the officers, causing one deputy to fire his weapon.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital, but his name and further details on his injuries were not disclosed. No other injuries were reported in the incident, and it wasn’t clear how many people were in the home when the shooting occurred

The four officers who were involved in the call have been placed on paid administrative leave pending a review of the shooting, which is standard procedure in such incidents. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s department with the investigation.