Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville exceeds Bowl for kids Sake Goal

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Last week the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville successfully completed its Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser.

The event raised over $71,000.

“Our goal initially, because during COVID who knows what to expect and where we were going to be and if we were able to be in-person when we initially started planning. So we set the goal at $50,000 which we thought was very reasonable,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville Executive Director Katie Mainini said.

On the first night of the three-day event, BBBSZ exceed the 50 thousand dollar goal. The fundraiser was at half capacity, usually 140-150 teams can participate. Despite the half capacity limit, the event raised almost as much as the last Bowl for Kids Sake two years ago.

“I just am so impressed with this community of people who give to nonprofits in the area. It really takes a community effort to do this. Our theme this year was community all-stars and really, I feel it took an entire community of all-stars to make this happen for us and we are so excited to be able to launch our programs in the fall and using this event as that momentum as we start our planning process,” Mainini said.

Looking ahead, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville is looking forward to planning its upcoming summer and fall programs.